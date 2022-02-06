Karnataka

Undertrial dies of heart attack

An undertrial prisoner died of a heart attack in Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi on Saturday. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gururaj alias Gurya Dodmani, 28, of Hubballi was in jail in connection with the alleged kidnap and murder of Don Tasleem, a resident of Kasargod in Kerala. The alleged offence was committed two years ago. Gururaj was housed in the prison and was attending court hearings.

Jail staff found that he had collapsed in his bed on Friday. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Post-mortem tests revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Jail authorities have informed the court. The body will be sent for inquest and panchanama, sources said.


