“Womanhood should be respected at all times, not just on Women’s Day,” said educationist Bimba Nadakarni at KLS Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi on Monday. She was responding to a felicitation at “Garime”, an event organised at the college as part of International Women’s Day.

“Days come and go. There are days for fathers, mothers, children and other sections of society. We celebrate them and forget about them. But we all need to understand the spirit behind Women’s Day and celebrate it at all times,” she said.

She advised young women not to condemn other women who may not have succeeded in other walks of life, as “they might have had to face several battles that we cannot imagine”. “We should all realise that we can change our life by changing our attitude,” she said.

Ms. Nadakarni and other women achievers, herpetologist Nirzara Chitti and lifestyle photographer Trupti Kamat, were felicitated on the occasion. They interacted with students at the M.K. Nambyar Moot Court Hall. Principal A.H. Hawaldar felicitated the guests.

Ms. Kamat, a young photographer, who has succeeded in a field dominated by men, felt that there was no need for describing successful women as women achievers. “We don’t need tags. We need objective appreciation,” she said. She advised girls to choose a field of their liking and succeed in it with hard work. “What you need is the mental strength to live up to the challenges and do what others say you can’t do,” she said.

Ms. Chitti, the first woman snake rescuer in the State and a woman who has rescued the highest number of snakes in the country, asked men to support women in taking up vocations of their choice. “My husband trained me in handling snakes for five years and I have been a professional snake rescuer for eight years now,” she said.

“The bravest of men are afraid of snakes. They are surprised when a village girl like me goes to catch snakes. It is another matter that it relieves them of their tension,” she said.

Dr. Hawaldar, who presided over the function, noted the academic and co-curricular achievements of girls in the college. The guests felicitated the women support staff of the college. D. Prasanna Kumar, NSS coordinator, and Pavan Naik, NSS volunteer, administered a tobacco prohibition oath to students.