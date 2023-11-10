HamberMenu
‘Students aspiring to become scientists should understand the crux of science first’

November 10, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The former Director of Karnataka Higher Education Academy S.M. Shivaprasad and other dignitaries inaugurating the World Science Day and World Ozone Day programme in Dharwad on Friday.

The former Director of Karnataka Higher Education Academy S.M. Shivaprasad and other dignitaries inaugurating the World Science Day and World Ozone Day programme in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former Director of Karnataka Higher Education Academy S.M. Shivaprasad has said that if students aspired to become scientists, they should first understand the crux of science and also understand the differences among science, technology and engineering.

He was inaugurating a World Science Day and World Ozone Day programme organised jointly by the Dharwad Regional Science Centre, the Department of Science and Technology, the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society in Dharwad on Friday.

Prof. Shivaprasad said that students could become scientists, if they pursue their interest in science after understanding the differences among science, technology and engineering, he said.

He called upon students to use their mobile phones efficiently to gather more knowledge and briefed them about the revolution likely to happen in the future with the convergence of artificial intelligence, nano technology and bio-technology.

Principal of KPS School, Karadigudda, Nandish Kakhandaki referred to the early life of prominent scientists and said that most of them were from poor background and the thirst for knowledge took them to a higher level.

He called upon students to shun negative approach and focus on gathering knowledge.

Director of Regional Science Centre V.D. Bolashetty called upon students to make use of such opportunities to enhance their knowledge in the field of science and focus towards taking up research.

He asked them to begin their experiments by making models in their houses using the available equipment and material.

On the occasion, students who had won prizes in science quiz and painting competition were awarded prizes and certificates.

