Underpasses at Bogadi, J.P. Nagar ORR junctions

February 10, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

To decongest the key junctions on the busy Outer Ring Road (ORR) here, the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has resolved to construct two underpasses and a flyover and tenders have been invited for preparing the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the same.

The two underpasses will come up at the ORR junctions in Bogadi and in J.P. Nagar while the flyover has been planned in Vijayanagar 4 th stage. The flyover at Manipal Hospital on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway junction will be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India.

Addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Friday, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar said the three projects had been approved and therefore the tenders had been invited for the DPRs.

The alignment for the proposed peripheral ring road (PPR) was being worked out. Based on the alignment and the scope, the DPRs will be prepared, said MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar.

Land to KSCA

The MUDA will soon be handing over the 20-acre land in Sathagalli-Hanchya to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for constructing an international-standard cricket stadium. A Cabinet note has been prepared on it and the proposal is expected to come up before the State Cabinet for approval. In the meantime, the 20-acre plot is being cleared from the vegetation in anticipation of the approval from the Cabinet for handing over the plot to the KSCA. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is keen on the project and therefore the MUDA has expedited the process,” Mr. Somashekar said.

On the two-acre waterbody that is located in the midst of the land, he said the matter has been discussed with the revenue authorities. “What has to be done will be discussed on getting the approval,” he replied.

Mr Somashekar said farmers owning 250 acres of land in Bommenahalli village near Yelwal have agreed to give their land for joint layout development with the MUDA under 50:50 ratio. “The plan and other formalities have begun for the layout formation since we have consent letters with us. At least 4,000 sites will be created in 250 acres with half of them given to the land owners under the agreement. The plan is to build a layout in over 1,000 acres and talks are on with other land owners,” he said.