Undergraduate admissions put off in Karnataka

Bengaluru

04 August 2021 00:10 IST

Admissions to undergraduate courses in the State will be delayed as the Department of Collegiate Education (DCE) has put off online admissions indefinitely.

As per an earlier order issued by the department, all government, aided, and private unaided colleges were asked to start the admission process from August 4 using the Unified University and College Management System. But on Tuesday, the department issued an order stating that the admission process was put off.

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials, the decision was taken because there were technical glitches in the software.