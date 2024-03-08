ADVERTISEMENT

Undergrad student ends life

March 08, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An undergraduate student who was studying B. Com in Bengaluru ended her life on Thursday night at her residence in Byatarayanapura police limits.

The deceased identified as Teju, 20, a resident of Ranganatha Colony, was found dead at her residence.

She reportedly ended her life when nobody was at home. She has not left behind any death note and the police are trying to uncover the reason behind her suicide. Teju’s body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for a post mortem.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

