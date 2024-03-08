Undergrad student ends life

March 08, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

An undergraduate student who was studying B. Com in Bengaluru ended her life on Thursday night at her residence in Byatarayanapura police limits.

The deceased identified as Teju, 20, a resident of Ranganatha Colony, was found dead at her residence.

She reportedly ended her life when nobody was at home. She has not left behind any death note and the police are trying to uncover the reason behind her suicide. Teju’s body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for a post mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT