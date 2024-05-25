Under what provision of law is distribution of explicit videos a ‘bigger crime’ than rape? asks Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday sought to know under what provisions of the law could distribution of explicit videos be considered a “bigger crime” than rape.

He was reacting to a reporter in Mysuru who sought his response to the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s alleged contention that leaking of videos explicitly showing sexual abuse, allegedly involving his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, was a graver crime. Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that make the crime of making explicit videos viral a “graver crime than rape itself”.

He hastened to add that the act of showing the faces of the victims of the sexual assault and distributing the videos among the public was also an offence.

On Jaishankar

Reacting to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar’s reported claim that there was a delay on the part the Government of Karnataka in sending the letter for cancellation of the diplomatic passport issued to Mr. Prajwal Revanna, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had written the first letter more than 15 days ago.

Later, letters seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport issued to Mr. Prajwal Revanna had also been sent by the Police Department and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the sexual assault charges. Mr. Siddaramaiah had followed up by sending a second letter in this regard to the Centre. “For argument’s sake, even if it is assumed that there was a delay in sending the letter, let the Centre cancel it now at least,” he said.

