Under pressure: Acts of kindness and cruelty during a pandemic

Over the last few days, the country has been witness to acts of brutality and kindness by the police whose job it is to ensure that the lockdown is a success. Images of constables caning people are a stark contrast to others feeding the homeless or ACPs singing songs with residents of neighbourhoods in their jurisdiction to lift their spirits.

A section of the Yeshwantpur police station has been converted into a kitchen where personnel are deployed to prepare two meals, which they then pack and distribute to beat police personnel, who, in turn, hand them over to the homeless people they meet while patrolling streets. “While enforcing the lockdown we have come across many homeless and daily wagers who are starving. We decided to provide them food which could also prevent them from wandering around,” said Mohammed Mukarram, inspector, Yeshwantpur police station.

At the same time, in Bengaluru, a youth was shot at when he allegedly attempted to escape from the police after being picked up over a fight during the lockdown. In the wake of the backlash and criticism, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has directed personnel to not carry lathis while enforcing the lockdown. “We have been instructed to question people who are on the road. People with medical emergencies, especially women, should be treated with utmost care,” Shashi Kumar, DCP (North), said.

The police force is in the forefront in the battle to contain the spread of COVID-19. “If the lockdown is not successful, then the sacrifices others are making will be useless. It is imperative that people stay at home but many are insensitive. We are in the forefront, putting our lives at risk to ensure this lockdown is a success,” a senior police officer said.

Senior police officials who did not want to be named admitted that tensions are running high among personnel. “Since the janata curfew, weekly off for personnel have been cancelled except in the case of emergencies. Many who have been deployed with the enforcement squad have not gone back home and are sleeping in police stations,” said a senior police official.

The acute shortage of masks, which work only for eight hours, and sanitisers means that the police are not adequately protected. “We are working round the clock to make sure others isolate themselves, but we are potentially exposed,” said a police constable.

An added worry is health issues that the personnel suffer from. A majority of the force working as footsoldiers is aged above 50. Many senior police officers The Hindu spoke to said that though there was a discussion not deploying police personnel aged over 50 on the roads, the proposal was shelved because of shortage of personnel.

“My personnel are on the edge. They have been working without a break while worrying about their families whom they have not seen. Soon, we will need counselling,” said a senior police official.