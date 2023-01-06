Under BJP, Vidhana Soudha has become ‘Vyapara Soudha’: Priyank Kharge

January 06, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader and MLA Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the saffron party [BJP] has now become Broker’s Janata Party and its leaders have converted the Vidhana Soudha into a ‘Vyapara Soudha’ – the biggest shopping mall.

“In this biggest shopping mall, the Ministers, legislators and bureaucrats have turned into best salesmen where one can purchase the posting, appointments and get transfers done . Under the BJP rule all the government jobs – including Police sub-inspectors, assistant engineer and assistant professors posts - are on sale, the top brass officials, legislatures and ministers are the best salesmen here.” he said addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Mr. Kharge alleged that corruption had touched new heights under the BJP government and urged the State government to immediately stop transfers in all departments and demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the transfers that took place in the recent past.

Accusing the State government of being run through fringe elements like K.S. Manjunath (who is also known as Santro Ravi), against whom several cases had been registered in Mysuru and Bengaluru, Mr. Kharge also demanded the Bommai-led State government order a probe into the alleged nexus between his Cabinet colleagues and ‘Santro Ravi’. The Congress legislator alleged that Santro Ravi was operating from Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru. “Who allotted him the room, the Chief Minister should clarify about his connections with the Ministers,” he said.

On Wednesday, Vidhana Soudha police had reportedly seized a bag containing cash of ₹10.5 lakh from an assistant engineer attached to the Public Works Department. Mr. Kharge questioned why the engineer was carrying a huge amount to Vidhana Soudha and to whom it was supposed to be delivered. The leader demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Why are the investigating agencies maintaining silence on these issues? I doubt that these agencies are only meant to target Congress leaders,” he said.

He also accused the BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel for maintaining silence on corruption and a series of scams by the BJP leaders. Mr. Kharge said that audio clips had gone viral in which top police officers were allegedly negotiating a transfer deal with Santro Ravi, and asked who prevented the Home Minister to act against corrupt practices and file a suo motu case against the accused.