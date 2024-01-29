ADVERTISEMENT

Under-19 girls volley championship kicks off in Shivamogga

January 29, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

As many as 336 players from different parts of the country are taking part in the four-day event in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The four-day 67th National School Games in Volleyball Under-19 Girls Championship began at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The four-day 67th National School Games in Volleyball Under-19 Girls Championship began at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga on Monday.

The event has been organized by the Department of School Education (Pre-University), Adichunchanagiri Education Trust of Shivamogga and School Games Federation of India.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA S.N. Channabasappa, MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda, Prasannanath Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, and others inaugurated the event by releasing balloons in the air. As many as 336 players, representing 28 teams from across the country, are participating in the event.

Madhu Bangarappa, speaking on the occasion, said sports activities were important in students’ lives. “Students from all parts of the country are taking part in the event. I wish them all the best,” he said.

