GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Under-19 girls volley championship kicks off in Shivamogga

As many as 336 players from different parts of the country are taking part in the four-day event in Shivamogga

January 29, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The four-day 67th National School Games in Volleyball Under-19 Girls Championship began at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga on Monday.

The four-day 67th National School Games in Volleyball Under-19 Girls Championship began at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The four-day 67th National School Games in Volleyball Under-19 Girls Championship began at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga on Monday.

The event has been organized by the Department of School Education (Pre-University), Adichunchanagiri Education Trust of Shivamogga and School Games Federation of India.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA S.N. Channabasappa, MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda, Prasannanath Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, and others inaugurated the event by releasing balloons in the air. As many as 336 players, representing 28 teams from across the country, are participating in the event.

Madhu Bangarappa, speaking on the occasion, said sports activities were important in students’ lives. “Students from all parts of the country are taking part in the event. I wish them all the best,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.