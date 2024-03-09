Uncontrolled growth of bushes and shrubs causing harm to villagers

March 09, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Yadgir

The road that connects Chintakunta village to Gurmitkal town and other villages is becoming more dangerous by the day for the smooth movement of traffic and public usage due to the uncontrolled growth of bushes and shrubs on both sides of the road.

As a result, residents, particularly schoolchildren and motorcyclists, have been forced to use the poorly-conditioned roads for their daily activities.

“The road width is approximately 30 ft. But it has now remained 6-7 ft. for public and vehicular usage after being occupied by the bushes and shrubs on both sides. Many riders suffered injuries after falling from motorcycles when they failed to negotiate teh road, as curves in many places were almost covered with shrubs,” Ningappa and Bhimaraya, residents of Chintakunta village, said.

Not only motorcyclists, but also bullocks and other animals suffered injuries when farmers took them for field activities, passing through the road. However, the concerned gram panchayat or authorities have not taken any action to remove bushes and shrubs.

“We will protest if the authorities have not cleared hurdles of bushes and shrubs within a week,” Umesh Mudnal, a social activist, said.

The government has been earmarking funds for jungle-cutting every year. But here, it seems, it was not used effectively, resulting in improper roads for rural residents.

