Uncertainty over SSLC examination continues in Karnataka

The uncertainty over the SSLC and PU examinations continues with the locknown now extended till May 3. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, in a statement issued on Tuesday, urged parents and students not to fall prey to rumours and said that once the lockdown is lifted, he would convene a meeting with officials and decide on a fresh timetable.

The SSLC exam was scheduled to start on March 27. Over eight lakh students had registered for it. One of the II PU papers also was postponed after the lockdown was announced.

Department officials said they have initiated several brainstorming sessions with experts. “The postponement of exams will have a cascading effect on the admissions to PU and degree colleges as well as to professional colleges. But we want to ensure that students are not put to any hardship,” an official said. There is still no clarity on the fresh dates for the Common Entrance Test as well.

The Minister warned students and parents to be careful about rumours about online classes. “There were reports about online classes for SSLC students conducted by the department. But I would like to clarify that there is no such initiative from the department.”

