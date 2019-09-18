Uncertainty over boating service at Gagan Mahal

The district administration’s decision to start boating facility at the Gagan Mahal moat has been opposed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Gagan Mahal comes under the ASI jurisdiction. According to the ASI, the district administration did not obtain its permission to start boating facility at the monument.

ASI authorities have said their permission has to be taken for starting of any activity inside such monuments. The district administration has made arrangements to start the recreational facility for visitors. It has also finalised the tender and boating service was expected to be started on September 27 — World Tourism Day.

Boating facility was started at Gagan Mahal moat during Navaraspur Utsav held about five years ago. But after the event, the facility was withdrawn.

Admitting the receipt of the objection letter from the ASI, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said the administration had also written to the ASI office in New Delhi. According to officials, the district administration has informed the ASI that it is not constructing any structure and would be using the existing moat for boating.

With this, it is still not clear if the facility will be started on September 27.