Uncertainty looms large over Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway line

June 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

There are uncertainties over the progress of Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway line project given the extraneous factors that are looming large.

Though the Final Location Survey (FLS) was completed and the DPR is being prepared, the progress of the entire project hinges on the State government acquiring land and handing it over to the railways free of cost.

The project requires 558.28 hectares of land and this will be an additional burden on the State government already grappling to raise resources to meet its five guarantee schemes.

In addition, the State government has to pitch in with 50% of the project cost, which is pegged at nearly ₹1,800 crore at present and is likely to exceed ₹2,000 crore given the cost escalation owing to delay in execution.

The issue came up in a meeting to review the railway projects taken up under Gati Shakti cell on Wednesday and Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, was apprised of the work in progress.

In reply to a question by media persons on the rate of Return on Investment of the project, Mr. Simha admitted that it was in the negative.

Though a senior official said the ROI was pegged at 4.4%, other sources said this is subject to the State government meeting its obligations, which was highly unlikely in the present times, and hence, the project was not commercially viable.

The Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway line with a length of 87 km was approved in 2018-19 and the tender for FLS was awarded in June 2022. The alignment and gradient is under finalisation and efforts are on to avoid forest land.

The project was mooted to bring Kodagu on the railway map of India but there is wide-spread opposition to it in Kodagu itself on environmental grounds.

When questioned by the media persons whether he was hopeful of extracting the State government’s commitment on project completion, Mr. Simha said he was making an effort. This was one of the projects for which the State government’s cooperation was required, he added.

Chamarajanagar line realignment mooted

The railways have been denied permission by the Airport Authority of India to draw overhead power cables, as part of track electrification of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section, near the Mysuru airport.

This is because of electrical and electro magnetic disturbances that could be caused to the flight navigation equipment. Though electrification has been completed on the entire 60 km stretch between the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, 950 metres of track was yet to be electrified and hence the entire section continues to be served by diesel locomotive.

Mr. Simha said the railway electrification exercise will be come redundant and hence, directed the authorities to study the feasibility of realignment of the railway track near the airport. The officials said this would mean a detour of only one km.