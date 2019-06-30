‘Uncertainty in education sector owing to faulty policies’

Taking exception to the changing educational policies in the State, writer Baragur Ramachandrappa said here on Saturday that the faulty policies of the State government had led to an uncertainty in the education sector here.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day State-level workshop for Kannada language teachers, organised by Avva Trust in Dharwad on Saturday, Prof. Ramachandrappa said there was a dire need to launch a movement to restore the autonomy of education and its equality. He said he hoped the workshop would become the launch pad for such a movement.

He said that the governments were doing everything to destroy State-run universities and were facilitating commercialisation of education by signing MoUs with organisations outside the university. There should be uniformity in primary education and plurality in higher education, he said.

Prof. Ramachandrappa said that students would respect the teachers only if the latter imparted education with commitment. He also criticised the government for creating confusion by starting central and public schools.

While mentioning that the education portfolio was a not sought after among politicians, Prof. Ramachandrappa referred to the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti and said that while he was willing to serve as Education Minister, he had little chances of doing so in the present regime.

Terming some of the Kannada organisations and their members as ‘November Horaatagaararu’, he said such activists were in good number in Bengaluru. “Teachers are the real Kannada activists, and they have an important role to play in saving Kannada,” he said.

Inaugurating the workshop, Mr. Horatti expressed his displeasure over the neglect of Kannada by the government and criticised the State government for starting English-medium sections. “The demand for government English medium schools is on the rise, but we have asked Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy not to start any more of them,” he said.