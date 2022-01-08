Uncertainty continues over mango exports

Mysuru

08 January 2022 00:56 IST

Fruit flies have added to farmers’ woes

The growing threat of a third wave of pandemic may once again have an impact on mango exports like in 2020 and 2021, which witnessed the first and second waves of COVID-19.

Growers and wholesalers faced problems in exporting fruits with disruption in flight operations amidst the pandemic.

Also, the growers faced problems in harvesting their crop in some areas over untimely rains last year.

Advertising

Advertising

Domestic markets

Fruit flies also added to the woes of farmers.

Despite all these reasons, the yield was reasonably good and output catered mostly to the domestic markets with exports hit for various reasons. Farmers were also by and large satisfied over the returns what they got last year in spite of the hurdles like bulk buyers staying away from the major markets for procuring the fruits over lockdowns and curbs imposed on the inter-State travel.

Direct marketing

Nevertheless, direct marketing or the “farm to home” initiatives of growers helped them overcome the hurdles triggered by the pandemic, said the people familiar to mango marketing.