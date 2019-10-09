Uncertainty continues in Congress over selection of Leader of the Opposition

Ahead of the three-day legislature session, uncertainty over the selection of Leaders of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council continued on Tuesday.

Even as hectic lobbying between the “original” Congressmen and “migrants” for these posts intensified, sources said the Congress high command is likely to take a final call just before the session begins. All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Madhusudan Mistry, who held deliberations with more than 60 leaders from across the camps within the party in Bengaluru on Sunday, has submitted his report to the Central leadership.

While a section of Congress leaders is confident that the final decision will be taken by Wednesday, another group said that there is also speculation that the party will continue with the present arrangement of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah leading the party in the Assembly too for the time being. With the senior party leaders also busy with elections in other States, and especially with the issue now turning into a “migrants vs. original Congressmen” fight, the high command may not take a decision in a hurry, sources said.

During Mr. Mistry’s confabulations in the State capital, the Siddaramaiah camp is believed to have pitched for the former Chief Minister holding both posts. However, the “original” Congress leaders are understood to have asked for the posts to be split between him and another leader, with Mr. Siddaramaiah retaining the post of CLP leader.

CLP meeting today

The CLP will meet on Wednesday. Sources said this meeting is said to be a formal one wherein the party will strategise on how to counter the government, especially over the flood issue.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress attacked the BJP government on Tuesday for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy’s statement that not many people were coming forward to avail flood relief benefits. In a tweet, @INC Karnataka asked, “Mr. Madhuswamy, should flood victims come to your house or should they visit the BJP or RSS offices or Vidhana Soudha asking for relief benefits? The victims are committing suicide in despair. Will you give them the relief benefits or will you give it to their graves?”