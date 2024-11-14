UnboxingBLR foundation, partnering with BBMP, launches revamping of Church Street

UnboxingBLR Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to enhancing Bengaluru’s cultural and urban landscape, has launched a project to revamp the Church Street in collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The project, which has been taken up under the “Namma Bengaluru, Namma Koduge” (Our Bengaluru, Our Contribution) initiative, aims to beautify and give infrastructural overhaul of the Church Street. It will address road and footpath repairs, upgrade streetlights, improve garbage disposal and drainage, and add ornamental greenery. UnboxingBLR will also maintain these interventions on Church Street for the next two years, as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the BBMP.

Under the MoU, Church Street is the first of three streets adopted by UnboxingBLR. Richmond Road and Vittal Mallya road are next in line for similar interventions.

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating that UnboxingBLR’s commitment to Church Street showcases the potential of public-private partnerships in improving Bengaluru.

“We are pleased to see them take the lead in transforming this iconic street into a space that embodies the spirit of our city. This initiative has the potential to serve as a blueprint for similar projects across Bengaluru, demonstrating the positive impact of collaborative urban development,” he said.

