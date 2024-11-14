 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UnboxingBLR foundation, partnering with BBMP, launches revamping of Church Street

Updated - November 14, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

UnboxingBLR Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to enhancing Bengaluru’s cultural and urban landscape, has launched a project to revamp the Church Street in collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The project, which has been taken up under the “Namma Bengaluru, Namma Koduge” (Our Bengaluru, Our Contribution) initiative, aims to beautify and give infrastructural overhaul of the Church Street. It will address road and footpath repairs, upgrade streetlights, improve garbage disposal and drainage, and add ornamental greenery. UnboxingBLR will also maintain these interventions on Church Street for the next two years, as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the BBMP.

Under the MoU, Church Street is the first of three streets adopted by UnboxingBLR. Richmond Road and Vittal Mallya road are next in line for similar interventions.

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating that UnboxingBLR’s commitment to Church Street showcases the potential of public-private partnerships in improving Bengaluru.

“We are pleased to see them take the lead in transforming this iconic street into a space that embodies the spirit of our city. This initiative has the potential to serve as a blueprint for similar projects across Bengaluru, demonstrating the positive impact of collaborative urban development,” he said.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.