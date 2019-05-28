Unborn baby dies, family alleges medical negligence in KGF

The Health Department has ordered suspension of doctors at a government hospital in KGF following the death of an unborn baby and allegations of medical negligence.

Sameena, who developed labour pain on Monday, alleged that staff at KGF Civil Hospital did not attend to her on time. A video footage of Sameena in labour pain on the floor of the hospital has been widely shared on social media.

The family alleged that the staff attended to the patient only at 6 p.m. and asked her to go to Kolar government hospital. On reaching there, the family was told to take Sameena to a private hospital citing non-availability of ventilator. It is said that the unborn baby died on the way to the private hospital. Sameena underwent surgery at the private hospital.

District Health Officer Vijay Kumar said: “This is an unfortunate incident. The KGF hospital is fully equipped. While the staff say the patient was immediately attended to, the family is accusing the staff of negligence. We are investigating and action will be taken against those responsible.”

After the incident was reported by the media, Health and Family Welfare Minister Shivananda Patil ordered for the suspension of the doctors and disciplinary action for causing loss of life.

On Tuesday evening, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolar district visited Sameena and her family at the private hospital.