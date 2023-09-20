September 20, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Transport Department’s order to fix high-security registration plate (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, has raised new concerns. Many unauthorised HSRP manufacturers in Karnataka have been fixing illegal HSRP number plates due to a lack of awareness about the order, according to Association of Registration Plates Manufacturers of India.

In August, a notification and circular issued by Karnataka Transport Department made it mandatory to install High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on two crore vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019. The deadline given by the department to install the HSRPs was November 17, 2023.

Association of Registration Plates Manufacturers of India alleged that many vehicle owners have been fixing HSRP through unauthorised dealers or manufacturers.

Sudhir Goyal, Executive Member and spokesperson of the association, told The Hindu, “Many are installing lookalike HSRPs, IND mark or get INDIA inscribed on their number plate through roadside vendors. This is illegal. These are not authorized HSRP. Motorists should get the number plates only from the vehicle manufacturer (OEM), or from authorized dealers.”

Only authorised dealers to sell HSRPs

In its notification, the Transport Department warned of legal action against dealers or any other person found to be selling or supplying HSRP in Karnataka without being authorized by the OEMs.

Mr Goyal said, “In June 2023, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had written to all the State transport departments to take punitive action, including blacklisting or termination against such unauthorized HSRP agencies, which are openly supplying unauthorized HSRP number plates in the market to unsuspecting vehicle owners.”

Action will be taken: Transport Minister

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the action will be taken if any illegal HSRPs are installed. “We have mandated all vehicles, especially vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 to get HSRP number plates. The notification is issued as per the guidelines of the Central Government. Legal action will be taken against dealers or vendors making duplicate HSRP or lookalike HSRP number plates,” Mr Reddy told The Hindu.

The Akhila Karnataka Vehicle Number Plates Manufacturers and Sellers’ Association has opposed the decision of installing HSRPs. They claim that the livelihood of around 25,000 persons and their families, who are engaged in selling number plates in Karnataka, will be hit if HSRPs are fixed only through dealers of vehicle manufacturers.

Satish S., president of the association, told The Hindu, “Over 50% of our members have been involved in the number plate business for the past three decades. They are unable to transition to other employment opportunities at this point. If the government does not rescind the circular, they may face severe hardships.”

