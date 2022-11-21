Unauthorised shops demolished in Dharwad

November 21, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The municipal authorities on Monday demolished several petty shops temporarily erected encroaching upon roads and pavements in the market area of Dharwad amid opposition from the vendors.

The demolition drive was carried out under police protection in the central business district much to the relief of the general public and motorists who faced problems due to congested roads in the market area.

The roads, particularly in the market area, had become very narrow as temporary structures had been erected by the vendors encroaching upon roads and pavements.

Consequently, people had a difficult time while shopping. Due to the encroachment, the 60-ft wide road leading to Nehru Market had been drastically reduced.

On Monday, when the municipal officials arrived at the spot under police protection, their action was opposed by the vendors who staged snap protest and raised slogans. However, the officials did not budge and carried out the clearance drive.

Although a few local leaders tried to join the protest and tried to prevent the clearance drive, their efforts turned futile. Several shops in the market area and those near KC Park were demolished by the municipal staff.

The municipal authorities told media persons that after notices were served on vendors asking them to shift their stalls from the roads and footpaths to hawking zones, only a few complied voluntarily. But a majority of them had continued operating on the public roads. Consequently, they had to clear the encroachments, they said.