Unauthorised removal of silt from tanks attracts legal action, says Shivamogga DC

Published - May 17, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has said the district administration will take legal action against those who remove silt from the tanks without taking permission from the authorities concerned.

The Deputy Commissioner, on Friday, held a meeting with officers of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Minor Irrigation Department, and other departments in this regard. He directed the officers to issue a press release.

The Deputy Commissioner said those who wish to remove silt have to approach the authorities concerned with a request. The officers would verify the request, prepare a detailed project report after estimating the quantity of silt that could be removed, and submit it to the Department of Mines and Geology. The gram panchayats also have to submit the proposal to the Department of Mines and Geology. Then, the officers of the Mines and Geology would review the proposal, fix the fee as per the rules, and issue work orders.

Further, he said the district administration would take legal action against those who engage in carrying silt from any waterbody without proper approval.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande and other officers attended the meeting.

