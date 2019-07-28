Unattended bag inside airport creates a scare

An unattended bag left at the waiting lounge inside the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) created panic for some time on Saturday morning.

It was around 8.30 a.m. when one of the passengers at the arrival section left the bag at the passenger seating and went to the rest room. A few passengers who were passing by noticed the bag unattended and alerted the security personnel.

The security personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, before alerting the bomb detection and disposal squad to check.

The special team arrived at the spot and after a detailed check, found a few clothes and some goods. The bag was later handed over to the International Airport police.

Meanwhile, the owner of the bag returned to find it missing. He enquired with people around and found out that it was his bag that had created panic.

The passenger rushed to the station and the police returned the bag after confirming that it belonged to him.

“Though we know many such incidents are hoax, we have to follow the standard operating procedure to ensure safety of people,” a senior police officer said.

A video recording of the incident was shared widely on social media.