Unani college scores 100% pass in BUMS exam

SECAB Education Society’s Luqman Unani College in Vijayapura has achieved 100% pass in the BUMS examinations held by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

Out of the 57 students who appeared for the examination, 19 passed with distinction and 38 with first class.

Abduljabbar Sajid scored 80.86% marks to stand first in the college, while Aman Sheikh scored 80.40% marks and Al Saba Golandaj received 80.34% marks.

Chairman S.A. Punekar, general secretary A.S. Patil, director Salahuddin Ayubi, dean Aqeel Qadri, principal Shahnaza Banu and others have congratulated the students.