GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unani college scores 100% pass in BUMS exam

Published - September 19, 2024 06:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

SECAB Education Society’s Luqman Unani College in Vijayapura has achieved 100% pass in the BUMS examinations held by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

Out of the 57 students who appeared for the examination, 19 passed with distinction and 38 with first class.

Abduljabbar Sajid scored 80.86% marks to stand first in the college, while Aman Sheikh scored 80.40% marks and Al Saba Golandaj received 80.34% marks.

Chairman S.A. Punekar, general secretary A.S. Patil, director Salahuddin Ayubi, dean Aqeel Qadri, principal Shahnaza Banu and others have congratulated the students.

Published - September 19, 2024 06:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.