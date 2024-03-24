GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unaccounted for cash seized in Ballari Rural

March 24, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad seized ₹1.30 lakh unaccounted for cash at Y. Budihal Check-Post in the Ballari Rural Assembly constituency on Saturday.

In a media note released on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Prasant Kumar Misra said that a case has also been registered on the charge of violating the poll code in force for Lok Sabha elections.

“The poll code is being strictly enforced in the district. As many as 16 flying squads, 24 Static Surveillance Teams and seven Excise teams have been formed for the purpose. Vigilance teams are functioning effectively and 45 cases have been booked till date,” Mr. Mishra noted.

In another note, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and District Grievance Redressal Committee president Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur once again made it clear that transportation of over ₹50,000 in cash without proper documents has been prohibited.

“If more than ₹50,000 in cash is being carried without any documents, such monies will be seized. The District Grievance Redressal Committee can be approached with relevant documents for the release of the money seized,” Mr. Sankanur said.

He added that people can contact District Grievance Redressal Committee convener and City Corporation Chief Account Officer Nagaraju on Ph: 8618724433 for the purpose.

