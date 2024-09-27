Unable to repay bank loan, farmer ends life in Chincholi taluk

Unable to repay loan, a 45-year-old debt-ridden farmer ended his life by setting himself on fire after he received a bank notice over crop loan repayment at Pothangal village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

The deceased farmer, Pandappa T. Korvan, had availed himself of a crop loan of ₹1 lakh from the Nidagunda branch of Karnataka Grameena Bank and also from private moneylenders.

He owned three acres of rain-fed land.

The bank issued notice to the loanee twice. When the farmer thought of selling his cattle to pay his loan, his wife objected.

The depressed farmer then doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire. He suffered 80% burns.

He failed to respond to treatment and died on Thursday evening. A case was lodged at Sulepeth Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)