Unable to register, labourers return disappointed

Sanjay Choudhary and his younger brother Manilal Choudhary, hailing from Jharkhand, were disappointed to return from Mangaluru City Corporation office here on Tuesday as they were unable to register their names for travel to their hometown.

"This is the second day in succession. Yesterday, it was a long queue and we were asked to come today (for registering their names on sevasindu.karnataka.gov.in/sevasindhu). We came here at 10 a.m. and were told that the server is down. We hope to get chance tomorrow," said a dejected Sanjay. He is among 40 construction labourers hailing from Jharkhand, who are now at a stalled construction site at Kutpady in the city, who want to return home.

"For the last two months, we have been without any work. Though the relaxations are eased now, I do not see any likelihood of our contractor resuming work. We had to make several pleas to the contractor to give each of us ₹2,000, which we will use for our travel," Mr. Manilal said and added that it will be better to be in the hometown with meagre earnings than suffer in agony in the city. “We are hoping our Chief Minister Hemant Soren will arrange for our travel back home at the earliest,”he added.

Similar are the feelings of Chatur Singh and Dilip, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, who do not want to continue with the bar bending work in Kuloor here. “We will use our savings amount for the travel. We hope to return to the city if the situation eases after monsoon,” Mr. Singh said.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said there are good number of persons from Jharkhand, Bihar and other North Indian States who want to return home. “t's a long process. The receiving State has to agree to receive these labourers. We are making labourers aware of this process,” she said. Ms. Rupesh added that the registration process slowed down across the State on Tuesday because of the server and it was being addressed.