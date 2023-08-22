Unable to quell dissent, Congress is spreading rumours of defection, says BJP MLA

August 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress is spreading rumours of defection of legislators from the BJP in order to quell dissent in its own unit, MLA and BJP leader Balachandra Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“The Congress in Karnataka is in a disarray. Its MLAs are unhappy with the government and find that its Ministers are not responsive to them. MLAs have openly spoken against their leaders. Some have written letters to the Chief Minister and the party leadership. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have not been able to quell such dissent,” he said.

“That is why, the Congress leadership in the State is spreading rumours of other party MLAs joining the Congress. That is like a message to the dissenters saying we do not need your support as other party MLAs are willing to come to us in large numbers,” he said.

He denied reports of defection of BJP MLAs to the Congress saying that they are false and baseless.

To a query, he said that he is not a contender for the Lok Sabha seat from Chikkodi.

