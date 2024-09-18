UN urged to rush help to Namibia hit by food scarcity

Dharwad-based Basava Peace Mission has urged United Nations (UN) to initiate steps to get help from member nations to address the issue of food scarcity in the African country of Namibia.

Chairman of the Basava Peace Mission Mahadev Horatti has written to UN Secretary General Antono Guterres emphasising the need for UN’s intervention to address the issue of acute food scarcity in the small country which has population of around 30 lakh.

He has in the letter said that along with severe famine, scarcity of drinking water and foodgrains has worsened the misery of the people of Namibia and the Government of Namibia is being forced to take extreme steps to save the people.

In such a situation, other countries should come forward to extend a helping hand to the distressed people of Namibia by supplying foodgrains and other material and also, take steps to save animals.

He has appealed to the UN to immediately address the issue with the help of member nations.

