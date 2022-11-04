UN SDGs: Expert calls for easing pressure on ecosystem, biodiversity

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Surendra, Council Member, The Sustainability Platform (TSP) Asia, has expressed concern over impeding progress in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The world leaders adopted the 2030 Agenda (SDGs) in 2015 with a vision for peaceful and inclusive societies. However, the UN Secretary General warned that conflict and instability in many parts of the world have hampered realisation of SDGs, Prof. Surendra said, in his key-note address at the 3 rd International Conference on Knowledge Partnership for Advancing the UN SDGs, at the University of Mysore on Friday.

The expert addressed the audience on the topic “Healthy Citizens, Peaceful Societies, and a Healthier Planet.”

Cautioning against rapid obliteration of land, Prof. Surendra spoke on the changing landscapes and land-use patterns, and their consequential impact on the planet.

While stressing a broader long-standing debate on the (un)sustainability of development models where the biodiversity, climate and socio-economic crisis are central, the environmental economist said the issues have received more attention in the wake of the pandemic, and stressed the urgency of changing development paradigms to reduce pressures on ecosystems and biodiversity, increasing investments in ecosystem and landscape restoration.

The habitat change can proliferate diseases which is worrying for elderly persons on the health front. Also, it is much more worrisome for the younger generations, Prof. Surendra said, citing the example of increasing air pollution in Delhi.

“We work on hope and therefore conferences like this are organised and experts are brought to address for the sake of our younger generations,” Prof.. Surendra added.