Umesh Katti was ‘Ajatashatru’ of Karnataka politics: Bommai

Last rites of Umesh Katti, who died after a cardiac arrest, will be held with full state honours, the CM said

Food and Civil Supplies Minister, the late Umesh Katti, during the Karnataka Legislative Council session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru in 2021. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Last rites of Umesh Katti, who died after a cardiac arrest, will be held with full state honours, the CM said

The last rites of Forest and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Umesh Katti, who died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday, will be held with full state honours on Wednesday, Septemer 7, 2022 at 5 pm at Bagewadi in Belagavi district.

In his death, the State has lost an active co-operator and a good leader, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after visiting the hospital to pay his last respects to the departed soul on Tuesday night.

The CM said arrangements are being made for the people to pay their last respects to Katti and they must cooperate with the government.

A committed leader

Mr Bommai said Umesh Katti, an eight-time MLA, was his close brother with whose family he had a close association for around four decades.

Umesh’s father, Vishwanath Katti had been close with his father, former chief minister late S. R. Bommai. Vishwanath Katti had died while he was attending the State Legislative Assembly.

At that time, Umesh Katti who was 25 years old, entered politics and got elected as MLA from Hukkeri. He had been elected as MLA from Hukkeri for the eighth consecutive time to become one of the senior leaders in the Assembly.

He had special care for farmers and always worked for the welfare of people. He had served as the Minister of State in the J.H. Patel-led government as Sugar, Prisons and PWD Minister; Horticulture and Agriculture Minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government. Katti had a special love and care for North Karnataka, Mr Bommai said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with the late Umesh Katti during a campaign meeting in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Mr Bommai said Katti had left an impression in any portfolio he got. As food Minister, he stood firm on distributing jowar in North Karnataka and millet in South Karnataka through PDS, and also strove hard to get remunerative price for agricultural crops.

Katti had expertise in irrigation and played an important role in the implementation of Ghataprabha project. He had the ambition to develop Hidkal Dam on the lines of Almatti and Brindavan Gardens, and to develop the islands in the backwaters of Hidkal Dam as tourist spots. He had congratulated him when this subject was okayed in the State Cabinet, the chief minister said.

‘Ajatashatru’

Mr Bommai said Katti was like an ‘Ajatashatru’ and would mingle with everyone. Politicians lack a sense of humour but he had that quality and solved any complex problems with ease. It was very difficult to forget the love and affection that was shared with him. Katti had a cordial relationship with former chief ministers J.H. Patel, Ramakrishna Hegde, S.R. Bommai, H.D. Deve Gowda and B S Yediyurappa.

He was a good co-operator and had worked as chairman of various co-operation institutions. The district of Belagavi has lost a senior co-operator. The voice of North Karnataka has stopped, Bommai added.

Mr Bommai in a statement said he would pray to the almighty to give strength to his family members to bear the loss.