Umesh Katti sets his sights high; wants to be Chief Minister

Soon after the Cabinet expansion and reshuffle of portfolios, senior BJP leader Umesh Katti sent a video message to his followers, stating that he wanted to be Chief Minister, not just a Minister. “I will not settle for anything less. I have started preparations for becoming the Chief Minister,” the eight-time MLA said in the video.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal responded by saying that he would be happy if Mr. Katti became Chief Minister. “But B.S. Yediyurappa will complete his term. Mr. Katti can become CM after that,” he said.

Another leader who is said to be upset with the exercise is Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who had defected from the Congress along with Ramesh Jarkiholi. Mr. Jarkiholi made it to the Cabinet, but not Mr. Kumathalli.

“I have not received a copy of the letter appointing me to Mysore Sales International Ltd. But I am not interested in that. I want to be chairman of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. (earlier called Karnataka Land Army Corporation),” he said. “I am a civil engineer and my interest lies in construction.” He told The Hindu that he would meet the Chief Minister with this request.

Mr. Yatnal had urged the CM to accommodate Mr. Kumthalli in the Cabinet, as otherwise he would be seen as “failing to keep his promise”. Mr. Yediyurappa had promised in an open rally that he would make Mr. Kumathalli a Minister.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been allotted the Major Irrigation portfolio, is trying to be Belagavi district in-charge Minister. He has requested the CM to relieve Jagadish Shettar of this responsibility.

