Umesh Katti says he maybe inducted as Minister

Belagavi

29 July 2020 20:50 IST

“The State Cabinet is likely to be expanded in a week and I am likely to be inducted,” the former Minister and BJP leader Umesh Katti said in Hukkeri on Wednesday.

“I might be among the new Ministers. I have worked as Minister in the past and I would like to serve the State and the people of my constituency if given an opportunity,” he told journalists at his house.

“I have been an MLA nine times. I will continue in State politics for another 20 years. In those 20 years, I will serve as Minister several times. One day, I will become the Chief Minister too,” he said.

He said that there were no plans in the party for a change in leadership in the State and that B.S. Yediyurappa would definitely complete his term. “Mr. Yediyurappa is our leader. He is among the best Chief Ministers in the country today. He has bravely handled challenges such as COVID-19 and the floods,” he said.