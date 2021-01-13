Umesh Katti says he is going to Bengaluru

Umesh Katti

BELAGAVI

13 January 2021 00:47 IST

Umesh Katti, senior MLA and BJP leader, said on Tuesday that he was leaving here for Bengaluru as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had called him.

“That may be because I am being inducted into the Cabinet or, may be, for something else. I don’t know. But if I am given the responsibility of a Ministry, I will discharge my duties well. I will not insist on any particular Ministry. Now, I am only serving my constituency, but if I am made a Minister, I will serve the State,” he said.

