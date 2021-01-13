Karnataka

Umesh Katti says he is going to Bengaluru

Umesh Katti  

Umesh Katti, senior MLA and BJP leader, said on Tuesday that he was leaving here for Bengaluru as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had called him.

“That may be because I am being inducted into the Cabinet or, may be, for something else. I don’t know. But if I am given the responsibility of a Ministry, I will discharge my duties well. I will not insist on any particular Ministry. Now, I am only serving my constituency, but if I am made a Minister, I will serve the State,” he said.

