Umesh Katti raises separate Statehood for NK issue again

Former Minister and BJP leader Umesh Katti has condemned Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s statement about releasing Krishna waters from Tubchi-Babalad lift irrigation scheme to Maharashtra, and yet again, raised the demand for separate Statehood for north Karnataka if the region is neglected.

“We sought water release from Koyna dam in the summer this year to save our crops in north Karnataka, but Maharashtra did not agree. Valuable sugarcane crop on thousands of hectares dried up. Why should our leaders speak of releasing water to Maharashtra when the neighbouring State did not fulfill our demand?” he asked.

“We can release water to Maharashtra only after it agrees to release water to dry areas in north Karnataka when we need it. The Chief Ministers of the two States should up with a water sharing agreement that helps dry areas in both States,” he said. Mr. Katti was speaking to presspersons at Hira Sugars in Sankeshwar on Friday.

Mr. Katti said he would demand the creation of a new State that includes districts from southern Maharashtra and north Karnataka, if the Central and State governments failed in developing the backward areas in this region. Mr. Katti has raised this issue several times earlier. “I represent the people of north Karnataka and I will fight for their rights. I will take up an agitation against the Central and State governments irrespective of the political parties running them,” he said, adding that he was not advocating division for political reasons and would “rather be the Chief Minister of an undivided state”.

He further said: “This region has mighty rivers like the Krishna. But it has remained undeveloped as we have failed in utilising the waters. For example, we have a right to utilise 740 tmcft of the Krishna in Upper Krishna project and other projects as per the Bachawat award. Similarly we have the right to use 7 tmcft of water from the Mahadayi. We should take up projects that achieve these goals. Our leaders should work on such projects and not make assurances like releasing Krishna waters to Maharashtra during elections.”