Umesh Katti backtracks after receiving flak for comment on BPL cards

After receiving widespread flak for asking families with televisions and two-wheelers to surrender their Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards before March 31 or face action, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti on Monday went into damage control mode by saying that none of the previous government orders have been modified either by him or the government.

His earlier statement on returning BPL cards was criticised by many leaders, including some of his party colleagues. In a bid to clarify his position, Mr. Katti sent out a statement detailing the three earlier orders with respect to the parameters for receiving Above Poverty Line (APL) card, BPL card, and the Antyodaya card that is given to extremely poor families. “No orders have been issued after the BJP government came to power. I have not issued any order after taking over as Minister either,” he said.

It was also stated in the note that the government had received information that many people had remained beneficiaries by violating the existing parameters to secure these cards. The Minister urged such families to voluntarily surrender the cards before March 31 or face action.

The Minister also told the media that about 4.36 crore people out of the 6.5 crore population in the State, or about 75% of Karnataka’s population, had BPL cards. “Many people would have started earning in the private sector. Those earning above ₹1.2 lakh per annum are not eligible to hold the BPL card. The poor need not worry,” he said.

Backlash

However, by the time he read out his clarification before the cameras in Belagavi, several leaders, including former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy, had taken exception to the move.

Mr. Katti’s party colleague and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda said in Bengaluru that though he too wanted only those with eligibility to receive the ration benefit, a widespread consultation was required before taking any decision on who was to receive the benefit and who was not. “The ineligible people should not get it BPL benefits. It is normal for every household these days to have a TV and refrigerator. Some may buy two-wheelers for the convenience of commute. He [Minister Katti] may have spoken about the merits for eligibility orally. This matter requires widespread consultation.”

BJP legislator G. Somashekar Reddy also said that TV was a common thing now and such government decisions would affect the poor. Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa refused to comment on the issue, saying he would do so after reading through Mr. Katti’s statement.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told reporters in Shivamogga, “The decision of asking farmers with five acres to surrender BPL card is immature as well as anti-people. Does the Minister know what the situation of farmers who own five acres is? It is a bad decision.”