Umesh Jadhav writes to HRD Minister on Central University of Karnataka scam

Taking serious note of an investigative story, which appeared in The Hindu on March 3, on irregularities in the appointment of professors and associate professors at the Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Umesh Jadhav, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi, has written to Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal demanding an inquiry into the matter and a fresh round of recruitment.

According to sources, Mr. Jadhav handed over the letter to the Union Minister at Parliament House on Thursday.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, he has cited three references — The Hindu’s coverage of the press conference of M.B. Sajjan, general secretary of All-India University Employees’ Confederation, who demanded the resignation of CUK Vice-Chancellor H.M. Maheshwaraiah for his alleged involvement in the irregularities, after The Hindu broke the story; a follow-up story carried by a news portal; and a letter Mr. Sajjan wrote to the President of India demanding an inquiry into the allegations and action against those involved in the scam.

“Therefore, I would like to request you [HRD Minister] to kindly constitute a committee to inquire on these allegations and also request you to kindly take the necessary action to conduct this selection process again,” Mr. Jadhav said.