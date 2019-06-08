Umesh Jadhav treats accident victims

Umesh Jadhav, MP for Kalaburagi, took two injured persons, who met with an accident on the outskirts of Yadgir, to the district government hospital and also gave them the initial treatment.

On Friday, when he was proceeding to the Kadechur-Badiyal industrial areas, he saw two persons lying on the side of the road with injuries after they met with an accident.

He stopped his vehicle and shifted them to Yadgir’s government hospital.

The MP, who is also a doctor, gave them the preliminary treatment.

After this, he put off the scheduled visit and went back to Kalaburagi, sources said.

The injured were identified as Narayan Chawan, 34, and Teekya Rathod, 26, of Gutaki tanda.

The incident occurred when their motorcycle was hit by a lorry, eyewitnesses claimed.