Karnataka

Umesh Jadhav treats accident victims

Umesh Jadhav, MP, treating one of the injured at government hospital in Yadgir on Friday

Umesh Jadhav, MP, treating one of the injured at government hospital in Yadgir on Friday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

MP shifts injured to hospital and also gives them initial treatment

Umesh Jadhav, MP for Kalaburagi, took two injured persons, who met with an accident on the outskirts of Yadgir, to the district government hospital and also gave them the initial treatment.

On Friday, when he was proceeding to the Kadechur-Badiyal industrial areas, he saw two persons lying on the side of the road with injuries after they met with an accident.

He stopped his vehicle and shifted them to Yadgir’s government hospital.

The MP, who is also a doctor, gave them the preliminary treatment.

After this, he put off the scheduled visit and went back to Kalaburagi, sources said.

The injured were identified as Narayan Chawan, 34, and Teekya Rathod, 26, of Gutaki tanda.

The incident occurred when their motorcycle was hit by a lorry, eyewitnesses claimed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 2:30:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/umesh-jadhav-treats-accident-victims/article27691510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY