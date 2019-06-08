Umesh Jadhav treats accident victims

Umesh Jadhav, MP for Kalaburagi, took two injured persons, who met with an accident on the outskirts of Yadgir, to the district government hospital and also gave them the initial treatment.
On Friday, when he was proceeding to the Kadechur-Badiyal industrial areas, he saw two persons lying on the side of the road with injuries after they met with an accident.
He stopped his vehicle and shifted them to Yadgir’s government hospital.
The MP, who is also a doctor, gave them the preliminary treatment.
After this, he put off the scheduled visit and went back to Kalaburagi, sources said.
The injured were identified as Narayan Chawan, 34, and Teekya Rathod, 26, of Gutaki tanda.
The incident occurred when their motorcycle was hit by a lorry, eyewitnesses claimed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor