Umesh Jadhav says internal reservation will bring more benefits for Banjara community

March 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, who belongs to the Banjara community, has said that reservation for Banjara community, which is considered as touchable under the Scheduled Castes category, has got 4.5% and it will get more benefits in internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) announced by the State government.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Jadhav accused the Opposition of misguiding the people of Banjara community.

He appealed to the community not to go by hearsy. The Banjara community is assuming that the implementation of internal reservation will accord a lesser share in reservation to the touchable sub-category, to which the Banjaras belong.

People under Scheduled Castes category are entitled to 15% reservation and it has been increased to 17% by the BJP-led government. On the basis of recommendations made by a five-member Cabinet Sub-committee on providing internal reservation for Scheduled Castes headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, the State Cabinet has recommended a 6% internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (left) sub-category, 5.5% for Scheduled Castes (right), 4.5% for touchables and 1% for other communities coming under Scheduled Castes bracket.

Providing a copy of a letter of February 16, 2023 written by the State government to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes stating its opinion regarding the continuation of Bhovi, Banjara, Koracha and Korama castes in the Scheduled Castes list in the State, Mr. Jadhav said that there is fear among touchables [Banjaras, Bhovis, Korama and Koracha castes] that they may lose reservation benefits under Scheduled Castes if internal reservation is implemented.

As per the Cabinet Sub-committee recommendations, these touchable castes have remained educationally, socially and economically backward even after 100 years. Looking at the various government orders and the Constitutional amendments from the pre-Independence era, it is evident that all such decisions to include these touchable communities under Scheduled Castes allow them to avail of reservation, he added.