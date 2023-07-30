Umesh Jadhav says he tried to bring railway division to Kalaburagi

July 30, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

After Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav was slammed by his party [BJP] workers at the party intellectuals meeting here on Saturday, Dr. Jadhav, addressing a press conference on Sunday, tried to present a report card of development works taken up during his tenure as MP for the last four-and-a-half years.

Dr. Jadhav reiterated that he has made all efforts for the establishment of a railway division in Kalaburagi. Earlier, during the UPA government, the announcement to establish the railway division was made without a detailed feasibility study. However, a detailed study was conducted by the Railway Board but it was found not feasible to create a new division.

Dr. Jadhav said that he also met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari last week and submitted a memorandum explaining the necessity for a second ring road for the city and urged the Centre for giving approval to the long-pending demand.

When asked about the incident that took place at the party intellectuals meeting on Saturday, where the party workers slammed Dr. Jadhav saying that he has neglected the party workers and the constituency after being elected as MP in 2019, he said that it was misinterpreted by the media.

The media has tried to assassinate his character by covering the incident and showing him in bad light. Most of the media does not publish the development works taken up by him, he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress leaders for blaming the BJP on the issue of a fabricated letter in the name of Aland legislator B.R. Patil, Dr.Jadhav demanded a thorough investigation in the matter.