Umesh Jadhav says 40 sheds of Dalits in Kalaburagi demolished without having served notice on them

October 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The bulldozing of 40 sheds of the Scheduled Castes living in the Ashraya Colony in Kalaburagi, apparently without serving notice, has sparked a political outrage.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, addressing a press conference at his residence here on Wednesday, said that there has been a huge rise in atrocities against Dalits after the Congress government came to power in the State.

The district is reeling under the influence of hate politics since the Congress government came to power, he said.

Dr. Jadhav, who visited the spot and interacted with the affected families, said that the district authorities and the city corporation demolished the sheds without issuing any prior notice to those residing in Ashraya Colony locality for a long period.

Accusing the district authorities of evicting people without providing alternative shelter for them, Dr. Jadhav demanded that the district administration provide alternative shelters within 24 hours to all the families whose sheds have been demolished.

The law and order situation is getting worse in Kalaburagi district. The officials are targeting gram panchayat members for questioning them, cases have been lodged against those raising their voice against corruption by officials, he said.

The panchayat development officer (PDO) of Madna Gram Panchayat in Sedam taluk has threatened a member of the gram panchayat for lodging a case against him, he said.

Though everything is happening so blatantly and right under the nose of the officials concerned, the district administration has turned a blind eye to all these incidents, Dr. Jadhav said.

