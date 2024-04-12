Umesh Jadhav, Radhakrishna Doddamani declare assets

April 12, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress candidate in Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency Radhakrishna Doddamani, who submitted his nomination papers along with his affidavit declaring his assets and liabilities to the Returning Officer on Friday, has stated that he owns assets worth ₹29.48 crore and has liabilities of ₹4.18 crore. His movable assets are worth ₹4.30 crore and immovable assets worth ₹25.18 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per his declaration in the affidavit, his wife Jayashree Radhakrishna, daughter of Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, owns assets worth ₹13.04 crore, including movable assets worth ₹2.90 crore and immovable property worth ₹10.13 crore. Her liabilities are of ₹52.83 lakh.

Mr. Doddamani mentioned that his Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) owns assets worth ₹10.85 crore, including movable assets worth ₹1.31 crore and immovable assets worth ₹9.54 crore. The family has liabilities of ₹2.53 crore.

Umesh Jadhav

BJP candidate in Kalaburagi segment Umesh Jadhav, who too submitted his nomination papers and affidavit declaring his assets and liabilities on Friday, has declared that he owns assets worth ₹1.92 crore, including movable assets worth ₹37.18 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹1.55 crore. He has liabilities of ₹25.55 lakh.

His wife Gayathri owns assets worth ₹4.24 crore, including movable assets worth ₹18 .90 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹4.05 crore. She has liabilities of ₹32.03 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.