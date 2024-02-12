Umesh Jadhav asks officials to expand hostel infrastructure in Kalaburagi to accommodate 5,000 more students

February 12, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking note of inadequate hostel facilities for girls in Kalaburagi district, Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav has directed Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena and Social Welfare Department Joint Director P. Shubha to expand hostel infrastructure to accommodate 5,000 more students in the district.

On the second day of Kalaburagi District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the conference hall of the district administrative complex here on Monday, Mr. Jadhav, who chaired the meeting, said that thousands of poor students from remote villages, especially girls, who arrived in the district and taluk headquarters with the hope of getting higher education, are suffering a lot as they are deprived of hostel facilities.

“I have called officers concerned six times requesting for a hostel seat for a girl. Yet, the girl did not get a seat. The hostel facility is inadequate compared to the large number of rural students coming to city centres for education. There is no dearth of funds. We have a lot of money under the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP). Use it to expand hostel facilities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Mr. Meena told his subordinates to expand hostel facilities considering the availability of buildings and other infrastructure.

‘Don’t misuse subsidy’

Expressing discontent over the poor progress in implementing the National Livestock Mission, Dr. Jadhav asked the officers not to misappropriate subsidies meant for farmers. He directed them not to deprive the genuine beneficiaries of their right to get subsidies.

“The government has designed this mission to help farmers to improve their financial stability. A large amount of money is being spent on subsidies to attract farmers. Don’t discourage genuine people by denying loans and subsidies in the name of lack of security against loans. Not just accepting money for work but also not discharging your duties amounts to corruption,” he said.

Many officers from different departments, including Forest, Social Welfare and Youth Empowerment and Sports, came to the meeting without minimum preparation.

When information was sought from them, they struggled to provide it. Though the DISHA meeting is meant to review the progress of the implementation of the Central schemes, many officers were giving details about State government schemes.

Members of the legislature from the district were absent as they were in Bengaluru to attend the Budget Session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.