Umesh Bhat Bhavikeri, former MLA, dead

Umesh Bhat Bhavikeri, 72, Congress leader and former MLA for Ankola, died of a heart attack in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
A native of Bhavikeri in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district, he represented Ankola in the Legislative Assembly from 1989 to 1994.
He had served as Chairman of the Loka Shikshana Trust which publishes the Kannada daily Samyukta Karnataka and was its trustee presently. Mr. Bhavikeri’ is survived by his wife.
The former Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, who had a close association with him for a few decades, mourned Mr. Bhavikeri’s demise.
