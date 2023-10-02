Umblebailu forest officials arrest two for poaching

October 02, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The officers of Umblebailu Range in Bhadravathi Division arrested two people on charges of poaching wild animals including mouse deer, spotted deer and a hare.

The arrested are Sunil, 33, of Honne Koppa in N.R. Pura taluk, and Bharath, 30, of Chabbinadu in N.R. Pura taluk.

The officers received information about the crime on Sunday. They succeeded in arresting the two and seizing the carcasses of animals they had poached. A case has been booked against six people. Four are absconding. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

The forest staff acted as per the guidance of DCF Ashish Reddy, ACF Rathnaprabha, RFO Tej V.P. and others.

