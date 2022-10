Ultrasound machine donated

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bank Note Paper Mill Ltd has donated an ultrasound machine to People For Animals (PFA) through its CSR funding. The company directors will hand over the machine to the PFA on Sunday and will be useful for preventive diagnostics of animals and therapeutic purposes in the veterinary field besides assessment of heart functions. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT