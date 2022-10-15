The Bank Note Paper Mill Ltd has donated an ultrasound machine to People For Animals (PFA) through its CSR funding. The company directors will hand over the machine to the PFA on Sunday and will be useful for preventive diagnostics of animals and therapeutic purposes in the veterinary field besides assessment of heart functions.
Ultrasound machine donated
